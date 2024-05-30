Florida

Florida bridges will shun Pride colors in favor of red, white and blue

As part of DeSantis’ "Freedom Summer" initiative, FDOT announced bridges can only be illuminated in red, white and blue this summer.

By NBC Local Staff

Bridge over the Biscayne bay illuminated with blue
Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

The administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will not be allowing rainbow-colored lights in June to mark Pride Month.

Instead, DeSantis' “Freedom Summer” initiative will have the state's bridges illuminated in red, white and blue from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

“Thanks to the leadership of @GovRonDeSantis, Florida continues to be the freest state in the nation,” Florida transportation secretary Jared W. Perdue wrote on X.

FDOT, which has jurisdiction over the state’s bridges, mandated a strict color display after the chair of the Manatee County Commission objected to changing the lights to honor Pride Month and Gun Violence Awareness Day, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Bridges across the state had previously been lit to honor the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims as well as in observance of Pride.

"For those that don’t know, Orlando has lit up with rainbows every June since the Pulse shooting as a memorial to the 49 lives lost. DeSantis wants to take that away," one X user wrote.

The governor signed four bills that restrict LGBTQ rights last year, including what critics have called the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law and another that will ban transition-related care for minors.

Florida
