Congress

Florida Congressman Steube Injured in Accident at Home

Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

A Florida congressman was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday afternoon, his office said.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube's office released a short statement saying that he had been involved in an accident on his property and had sustained several injuries. The statement didn't include details about the injuries or how serious they were.

“We will provide additional updates when possible,” the statement said. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and just began his third term. The Republican represents all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties and part of Lee County.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Congress
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us