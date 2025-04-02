Florida

Florida influencer arrested for having sex with dog for $500, posting it on Instagram: Sheriff

Logan Guminski, 27, was charged with two felonies, sexual activity involving an animal and filming sexual activity involving an animal.

A Florida influencer and self-described “dog mom” has been arrested after she filmed herself having sex with a dog for a social media user who paid for it, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.⁠

Logan Guminski, 27, was charged with two felonies, sexual activity involving an animal and filming sexual activity involving an animal.

⁠It was back in January that detectives received information from an anonymous tip that she had allegedly posted a video depicting the sex act to her 15,000 Instagram followers. Authorities investigated and found "several photos and videos of Guminski with the abused animal."

Then in March, detectives spoke to Guminski, who said she was “a ‘content creator’ who generates explicit photos and videos to sell on the internet.”⁠

Logan Guminski, 27

"She also admitted to creating and sharing the video with another social media user, who requested it and paid $500," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said Guminski also allegedly admitted to being involved in sexual activity with another dog, and that the videos of both incidents were still stored on her cell phone.

In a video shared on Facebook, the sheriff's office said Guminski was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail. The images show her walking into the jail in handcuffs.

