mask mandates

Florida Judge Voids US Mask Mandate for Planes, Other Travel

The mask mandate was recently extended by President Joe Biden's administration until May 3

By Curt Anderson

TSA to Double Minimum Fines for Air Travelers Who Refuse to Wear Masks to $500
Paul Bersebach | MediaNews Group | Getty Images

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

The mask mandate was recently extended by President Joe Biden's administration until May 3.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

mask mandatescoronavirus
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us