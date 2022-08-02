Only in Florida

Florida Keys ‘Redbeard' Stole Roommate's $1,800 Pet Parrot: Sheriff

Justin David Peters, 40, was arrested Tuesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said

By NBC 6

Getty Images

A Florida Keys man is facing grand theft and animal cruelty charges after authorities said he stole his roommate's $1,800 pet parrot.

Justin David Peters, 40, was arrested Tuesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Peters, also known as "Redbeard" on Summerland Key, is accused of stealing the 37-year-old woman's eclectus parrot named Piper.

Justin David Peters, AKA Redbeard
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Justin David Peters, AKA Redbeard
Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation began in June when the woman reported that she believed Peters had stolen the bird despite Peters not having permission to take the bird out of its cage or leave with it, and despite her telling him repeatedly to leave Piper alone, the sheriff's office said.

A witness had reported seeing a man later identified as Peters at a bus stop shortly before finding a red parrot on the bus bench, authorities said.

That witness was able to take possession of the bird and call authorities.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Abortion rights 4 hours ago

Biden to Sign Executive Order to Protect Travel for Abortion

Pennsylvania 2 hours ago

Teen Helps Save Neighbors From Burning Apartment Building

Other witnesses also saw a man later identified as Peters with the red parrot, which appeared to be "stressed and agitated," the sheriff's office said.

The bird was returned to its owner and taken to a veterinarian, where it was found to have suffered multiple broken bones, a dislocated hip, blunt force trauma to one side of its body and other injuries, authorities said.

Peters was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Only in FloridaFloridaFlorida KeysMonroe County
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us