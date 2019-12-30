Only in Florida

Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

A Volusia County Sheriff's deputy verified they were at the correct house by shining a flashlight in the window and seeing the light in the background of the video.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Deputies in Florida arrested a man wanted for grand auto theft after confirming he was inside a home by watching the suspect live on Instagram, authorities said Saturday.

A deputy verified they were at the correct house Thursday night by shining a flashlight in the window and seeing the light in the background of the video that Kevin Gaines was streaming live, according to a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Gaines, 20, surrendered after deputies and DeLand police officers surrounded the house, the sheriff's office said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Crime and Courts 3 mins ago

Suspect in NY Hanukkah Stabbings Facing Federal Hate Crimes Charges

church shooting 19 mins ago

Texas Church Shooter Had Criminal Record of Assault With Weapon

Gaines was facing charges of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, along with warrants for auto theft, criminal mischief and not possessing a valid driver's license, among other charges.

Online records showed no attorney listed for Gaines. Jail records show he was in custody on Saturday.

This article tagged under:

Only in Florida
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us