Florida

Florida Zombie Festival Gunman Gets 30 Years in Prison

Lee County Sheriff's Office via AP

The man who shot several people, killing one, at a zombie-themed festival in Florida more than four years ago was sentenced on Monday to 30 years in prison.

Jose Raul Bonilla, 24, was sentenced after pleading no contest to second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a delinquent as part of a deal with Lee County prosecutors.

Zombicon was one of the most popular celebrations in southwest Florida, attracting about 20,000 people in October 2015. Investigators said the event was winding down when Bonilla began shooting into the downtown Fort Myers crowd.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

2020 Presidential Race 2 hours ago

Warren Says Sanders Told Her a Woman Couldn’t Win the Presidency

9 mins ago

Russians Hacked Company Key to Ukraine Scandal: Researchers

Expavious Tyrell Taylor, 20, died at the scene, while David Perez, Tyree Hunter, Isaiah Knight, Kyle Roberts and John Parsons were wounded.

The city paid $40,000 to settle a lawsuit with Taylor's estate. Roberts and Tyree received $7,499 each from the city.

The FBI began helping Fort Myers police shortly after the deadly event. No motive was ever reported, but Bonilla's arrest followed interviews with hundreds of witnesses, as well as reviewing surveillance video and collecting tips through the region's Crime Stoppers program.

The city cut ties with Zombicon organizers shortly after the shooting, ending the event's nine-year run.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us