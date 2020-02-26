Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch Ready for 2020 Season

Let the bursts of beautiful blooms come forth: the Flower Fields in Carlsbad open this Sunday.

As always, visitors will find Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blooming across the 50 acres of land at the beloved attraction in San Diego's North County. And a stroll among the blossoms certainly inspires one to stop and smell the flowers.

The 2020 opening of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch marks the unofficial start of springtime in San Diego County. This year, the fields of blooms located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 1 through May 10 (Mother's Day).

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch open for the spring season on March 1, 2019. The beautiful blooms span 50 acres at 5704 Paseo Del Norte, about a half-mile from the ocean. This year, the landmark is open through May 12, 2019.

The early rains this season and beautiful, sunny weather in January put the blooms right on schedule.

As always, patrons will enjoy breathtaking, colorful displays of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers, which are typically in bloom for six to eight weeks.

The bursts of yellow, pink and orange petals is synonymous with Carlsbad this time of year. The so-called "rainbow of color" also boasts roses, orchids, sweet pea blossoms, petunias, and poinsettias. In all, there are more than 100 floral species on display at The Flower Fields.

Daily tickets to the Flower Fields cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $9 for children ages 3 to 10. Kids age 2 and under get in free.

Season passes are also available, ranging in price from $20 for kids to $39 for adults. All ticket prices are also subject to a service fee, but you'll be happy to hear that parking is free.

The best time to view the flowers in all of their gorgeous glory is usually mid-March through mid-April, but those dates can change, depending on weather conditions.

General Manager Fred Clarke previously told NBC 7 the best times to view the flowers are first thing in the morning or in the evening.

"One of the most serene things it to be here late in the day, the sun has set, the crowds have left and it’s just beautiful, quiet – really nice," he explained.

In addition to a scenic stroll through the fields, visitors can enjoy other family-friendly activities including antique tractor wagon rides ($3 for kids; $6 for adults), a sweet pea blossoms maze, mining for gemstones and gardening demos.

The calendar for this season includes workshops focused on "flower flow yoga," as well as arts and crafts activities, live music, a photography workshop, food trucks and even sunset wine tastings. The site is also home to a nursery and gift shop.

As usual, the season will come to an end with a special Mother's Day celebration, scheduled for May 10.

The Carlsbad Flower Fields have been around for more than 85 years. Blooms first appeared in the early 1920s when Luther Gage, an early settler to the area, brought Ranunculus seeds and planted them in his fields next to Frank Frazee’s small vegetable farm in South Oceanside.

Since those humble beginnings in Gage’s few flower beds, the fields have sprouted into a huge attraction in San Diego’s North County. Last year, more than 260,000 people visited The Flower Fields during its 10-week run.

Clarke said the fields usually see around 150,000 people come through annually, on average.

The Flower Fields are located near the Carlsbad Premium Outlets, another popular destination in the area. It's also about a half-mile from the ocean.