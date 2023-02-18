Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins on the Late Drummer's Birthday

Foo Fighters are paying homage to their late member.

In honor of what would have been Taylor Hawkins 51st birthday, the band shared a photo of Hawkins to Instagram Feb. 17 with the caption, "Miss you so much."

The tribute comes after Foo Fighters announced the "tragic and untimely" news of Hawkins' death on March 25, just five days after they took the stage together for a performance at Lollapalooza Argentina.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," a statement shared to their Instagram read. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

On March 26, the Colombian Attorney General's Office said that toxicology results showed Hawkins, who passed in a hotel room in Colombia hours before the band was set to play a show, had drugs in his system at the time of his death. However, a cause of death was not revealed.

Hawkins has been honored by loved ones on a number of occasions since his passing, including when his son Oliver Shane Hawkins, who the late drummer shares with wife Alison Hawkins alongside children Annabelle and Everleigh, performed "My Hero" at a Laguna Beach block party on the Fourth of July with local band The Alive.

Hawkins was also honored with a tribute concert in Los Angeles Sept. 27, which featured a 12-song set performed by Foo Fighters with Shane and comedian Dave Chappelle as guest drummers.

Dave Grohl, who took to the stage to open the show, noted at the time, "What we really wanted to do was to pay tribute to Taylor in a way that you could sort of spend some time in his musical mind."

Three months later, the band announced they will continue on their music-making journey while keeping Hawkins in their hearts.

"Without Taylor, we would never have become the band that we were," their message shared to IG Dec. 31 read, "and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."

Reflecting on their fanbase, the group noted how much love Hawkins had for them.

"You, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you," the message continued. "And we know that when we see you again—and we will soon—he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."