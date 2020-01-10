Car

Ford Mustang Steve McQueen Drove in ‘Bullitt’ Sells for $3.4 Million at Auction

The holy grail of muscle cars has a new owner

By Anisa Holmes and NBC Washington Staff

The iconic 1968 Ford Mustang GT, Steve McQueen's ride in the movie "Bullitt," sold for $3.4 million at auction on Friday. The car was sold at the Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Florida.

The car has belonged to the Kiernan family since the early 1970s when the car was purchased by Robert Kiernan of Madison, New Jersey for just $6,000.

Steve McQueen reportedly tried to buy it back from him, but Kiernan refused to sell it back.

Mecum Auctions
Steve McQueen's letter to Robert Kiernan in 1977. Image from Mecum Auctions. Bullit.Mecum.com

The Bullitt Mustang ended up staying in the Kiernan family's D.C.-area garage for decades. Upon Kiernan's passing in 2014, the car was passed down to his son Sean who was inspired to get the car back up and running.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Iran 2 hours ago

Under Pressure, Iran Admits It Shot Down Jetliner by Mistake

Iran 14 hours ago

Trump Ups Iran Accusations, Says 4 US Embassies Targeted

Sean Kiernan restored the car in secret on his own before unveiling it to the public. News4's Leon Harris rode shotgun in the car with Kiernan in 2018 before the car went up for auction.

The car chase in "Bullitt" remains one of the most memorable car chases in cinema history, setting the standard for car chases to come.

This article tagged under:

Carauction
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us