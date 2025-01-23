Recalls

Ford recalling Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles for battery failure issues

The recall affects certain 2021-2023 Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2023 Maverick pickup trucks.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Bronco Sport
Ford

Ford recalled hundreds of thousands of vehicles because of concerns over battery failure issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects certain 2021-2023 Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2023 Maverick pickup trucks. Approximately 272,817 vehicles are part of the recall.

The NHTSA said the 12-volt battery may experience "degradation and suddenly fail."

"Battery failure can result in a loss of electrical accessories, including the hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash," the recall notice stated.

Ford said that this was a supplier manufacturing defect.

Owner notification letters will be mailed out around Feb. 3. The recalled vehicles should be inspected and, if necessary, a dealer will replace the 12-volt battery free of charge.

