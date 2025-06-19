Recalls

Ford recalls 197,000 Mustang Mach-Es due to risk of trapping passengers inside

Certain 2021-2025 vehicles are being recalled due to a potential inability to enter or exit the vehicle in an emergency.

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles over a concern that the doors may lock and trap someone inside.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that in the event of a low battery charge, the vehicle's electronic door latches may remain locked once the driver or front passenger exits and shuts the door. The malfunction could possibly trap someone who is unable to use the inside door release handles, such as a child in the back seat.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The NHTSA said the inability to enter or exit the vehicle in an emergency increases the risk of injury.

According to the NHTSA, the recall affects 197,432 vehicles built between 2021 and 2025. Ford is expected to send out letters alerting owners to the safety risk on June 23. Second letters are expected to be mailed in late September once a fix is in place.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Dealers will update the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) and the Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module C (SOBDMC) software, free of charge.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S65.

Recalls

Food Safety Jun 18

Chicken alfredo sold at Kroger and Walmart recalled over link to deadly listeria outbreak

Recalls Jun 15

Over 6,000 cases of Breyer's ice cream recalled over potentially life-threatening allergen

This article tagged under:

RecallsAutos
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us