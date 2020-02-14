Former Ambassador’s Daughter Charged in Stabbing Death of Man in Maryland

A daughter of a former U.S. ambassador stabbed and killed a man at a home in Rockville, Maryland, Thursday night, according to Montgomery County police.

Sophia Negroponte, the 27-year-old daughter of John Negroponte, is accused of stabbing 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen in a cottage at the rear of a larger house in the 400 block of W. Montgomery Avenue. Police arrested her at the scene and charged her with first-degree murder.

Rescuers attempted to save Rasmussen, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Sophia Negroponte and Rasmussen were acquaintances who had a disagreement inside the home, which led to the stabbing, police said.

John Negroponte has served as ambassador to the United Nations, Honduras, Mexico, the Phillipines and Iraq. He served as the first director of national intelligence under President George W. Bush. He's also held several other positions in government.

He was the James R. Schlesinger Distinguished Professor at the University of Virginia's Miller Center during the 2018-2019 academic year and previously taught at Yale from 2009 to 2016 and George Washington University from 2016 to 2018.