Former Congressman Ron Paul Hospitalized, Says He's OK

The 85-year-old former Texas congressman ran for president three times

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Texas Congressman Ron Paul attends Consensus 2019 at the Hilton Midtown on May 13, 2019 in New York City.
Former GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul posted a picture of himself in a hospital Friday but said he was OK after video circulated online of him struggling to speak during an interview.

The 85-year-old former Texas congressman, who ran for president three times, posted a picture on Facebook showing him smiling in a hospital gown and giving a thumbs-up. “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern," he said.

The post came after a video took off on social media showing Paul having trouble speaking during an appearance on his livestreamed show “Ron Paul Liberty Report.” The video cuts away to the interviewer as Paul struggles.

Paul is the father of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., whose office did not immediately return a message Friday.

A backer of the gold standard, Paul gained a loyal following running for president in 1988 and 2008, then saw his popularity rise with that of the tea party movement before seeking the White House again in 2012. He faced an electorate frustrated by a weak economy and two wars, and saw his once outsider views become more mainstream.

He retired from his Texas district in 2013.

