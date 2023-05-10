Department of Homeland Security

Former DHS Disinformation Expert Sues Fox News for Defamation

Nina Jankowicz, who once led the Department of Homeland Security board, said that Fox deliberately lied about her and that she was subjected to death threats.

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

An expert who once oversaw a Department of Homeland Security disinformation board filed a defamation suit Wednesday against Fox News, her lawyer said.

Nina Jankowicz said in the suit, filed in Delaware state court, that she was subjected to violent threats because of Fox News’ portrayal of her and her role, which included insults made on the network.

“Fox’s coverage of Jankowicz was neither news nor political commentary; it was cheap, easy entertainment untethered from the facts, designed to make consumers believe that Jankowicz could and would suppress their speech,” her attorneys wrote in the suit. “Fox chose to lie about Jankowicz deliberately.”

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The lawsuit included screenshots of comments on Gab and another website, Patriots.win, in which people reacted to Fox broadcasts with comments like “time to kill them all.” Tweets said she should be executed.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com 

