Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Kicks Off Virtual Read-Along Series, ‘Mondays With Michelle Obama’

Her first book was "The Gruffalo," written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, former U.S. fist lady Michelle Obama speaks during an event for Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. A voter advocacy group led by Michelle Obama announced support Monday, April 13, 2020, for making it easier for people to register to vote and cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.
AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File

Michelle Obama wants to do storytime with your kids!

The former first lady is hosting an online series where she reads children’s books out loud every Monday from April 20 through May 11. The series, "Mondays With Michelle Obama, is in partnership with Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS Kids.

Throughout the month Obama plans to read Tom Fletcher’s "There’s a Dragon in Your Book," Eliza Wheeler’s "Miss Maple’s Seeds" and Eric Carle’s 1969 "The Very Hungry Caterpillar." Obama will streamed on PBS’ YouTube and Facebook page at noon E.T.

And Obama's endeavor received a particularly noteworthy shout out on Monday


This article tagged under:

Michelle ObamaBarack Obama
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World LX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us