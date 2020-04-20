Former First Lady Kicks Off Virtual Read-Along Series, ‘Mondays With Michelle Obama’

Michelle Obama wants to do storytime with your kids!
The former first lady is hosting an online series where she reads children’s books out loud every Monday from April 20 through May 11. The series, "Mondays With Michelle Obama, is in partnership with Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS Kids.
Throughout the month Obama plans to read Tom Fletcher’s "There’s a Dragon in Your Book," Eliza Wheeler’s "Miss Maple’s Seeds" and Eric Carle’s 1969 "The Very Hungry Caterpillar." Obama will streamed on PBS’ YouTube and Facebook page at noon E.T.
And Obama's endeavor received a particularly noteworthy shout out on Monday