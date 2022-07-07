Japan

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Gravely Injured in Shooting

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara

Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and gravely injured while campaigning Friday in south-central Japan, according to public broadcaster NHK, NBC News reported.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was giving a speech in the city of Nara when he was shot around 11:30 a.m. (10:30 p.m. Thursday ET). NHK, citing the local fire department, reported that Abe was in a state of “cardiopulmonary arrest.” It said the suspected shooter appeared to have been apprehended.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This is a developing story

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

JapanShinzo Abe
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us