Zac Stacy

Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Arrested After Video Appears to Show Assault on Ex-Girlfriend

A home surveillance camera appeared to show the former Jets running back punching his ex-girlfriend and throwing her into a TV

Zac Stacy
Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images

Former NFL player Zac Stacy was arrested in Florida on Thursday after video posted online appeared to show him attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their infant son.

Stacy, 30, was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, according to Orange County Jail records. The incident happened Saturday, according to an arrest warrant issued earlier Thursday by Oakland, Florida, police.

Stacy's ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, posted footage captured by two surveillance cameras inside her home to Facebook on Wednesday, asking people to "please share" because at that stage Stacy was "yet to be apprehended."

It appears to show the former New York Jets running back punching her in the head and throwing her into a TV while their infant son lay on the couch nearby.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Zac StacyNFLdomestic abuse
