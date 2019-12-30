NISSAN

Ghosn in Lebanon, Says He Left Japan Because of ‘Injustice’

He did not provide details on how he got out but promised to talk to reporters soon

By Sarah El Deeb

Japan Nissan Mitsubishi
Koji Sasahara/AP

Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn says he is in Lebanon and has left Japan, where he faces a criminal trial.

Ghosn said in a statement through his representatives Tuesday that he was not fleeing justice, but instead seeking to avoid “injustice and political persecution.”

He did not provide details on how he got out but promised to talk to reporters soon.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

2019 8 hours ago

Obama, Trump Tie for Most Admired Man in 2019

robots 8 hours ago

As Robots Take Over Warehousing, Workers Pushed to Adapt

Ghosn was arrested in Japan about a year ago on various financial misconduct allegations and was out on bail, under conditions that did not allow travel abroad.

He has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities had trumped up charges to prevent a planned fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.

This article tagged under:

NISSANCarlos Ghosn
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us