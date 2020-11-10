Former Officer Involved in Taylor Shooting Sued Over Sexual Assault Allegation

A woman has accused former Louisville, Kentucky, police Officer Brett Hankison, who was charged in the Breonna Taylor case, of sexually assaulting her.

The woman, identified as Margo Borders in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, alleges that Hankison assaulted her after seeing her at the Tin Roof bar in April 2018, according to the lawsuit, which her attorneys provided to NBC News. Borders is alleged to have met Hankison in 2017 when she was 22 and the two had a mutual friend.

Hankison came under scrutiny after Taylor, 26, a Black woman, was killed at her apartment in a police raid in March. Hankison was fired in June for "wantonly and blindly" firing his weapon, according to his termination letter. He was also charged by a grand jury in September with first-degree wanton endangerment; he has pleaded not guilty.

Borders was one of two women who publicly accused Hankison of sexual misconduct in June after his name and photo drew national media attention in the case. Louisville police said then that they were investigating allegations by at least two women.

