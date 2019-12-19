Harvey Weinstein

Former Polish Model Sues Harvey Weinstein for Alleged Sexual Assault

"The claim is preposterous," Weinstein's representatives said in a statement

Kaja Sokola attends INSPIRED Exhibition Curated By Beth Rudin DeWoody at Steven Kasher Gallery on July 14, 2010, in New York City.
Photo by Shaun Mader/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Former Polish runway model Kaja Sokola filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her when she was 16-years-old, NBC News reported.

Sokola said in a statement that she crossed paths with Weinstein a month after she left Warsaw for New York City to pursue a modeling and acting career..

When NBC News reached out to Weinstein’s representatives for comment, they provided the same statement his then-attorney Benjamin Brafman provided in 2018 when Sokola first laid out her allegations as a Jane Doe.

"The claim is preposterous," it said. "Like so many other women in this case who have already been exposed as liars, this latest completely uncorroborated allegation that is almost 20 years old will also be shown to be patently false."

For the full story, go to NBC News

Harvey Weinstein
