The sister of former Texas Rangers outfielder Nelson Cruz was among the dozens killed when the roof of a nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, collapsed early Tuesday morning, his family says.

The former MLB player confirmed on Instagram Tuesday that his sister, Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the Monte Cristi province, was among the victims and that her remains would be on display at the Provincial Government of Monte Cristi on Tuesday afternoon and that a funeral would be held at the family's residence on Tuesday night.

"With deep sorrow, the Cruz Martinez family reports the passing of our beloved sister, mother, daughter, and friend: Nelsy M Cruz Martinez. Who in life served with dedication, commitment, and love for her people and her community," the Cruz Martinez family wrote in Spanish. "We thank all those who have expressed their love and solidarity during this difficult time. Her legacy of service and love for others will live forever in our hearts."

Dominican Minister of Culture Roberto Ángel Salcedo expressed his condolences in a post on X.

"I deeply regret the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Nelsy Cruz, governor of Montecristi province, which occurred in the tragic event at the Jet Set nightclub," Salcedo wrote in Spanish. "Her death is an irreparable loss for her community and for the entire country. Nelsy was a committed public servant, a woman of steadfast leadership, and an unwavering ally in initiatives aimed at strengthening our identity and development."

Officials have confirmed 44 dead and more than 150 hospitalized when the roof of the Jet Set nightclub, a renowned club in the National District, collapsed. The search for survivors is ongoing and officials have not yet confirmed what caused the roof to cave in.

The disaster unfolded during a performance by merengue singer Rubby Perez, local media reported.

Perez's manager, Enrique Paulino, whose shirt was spattered with blood, told reporters at the scene that the merengue concert began shortly before midnight, with the roof collapsing almost an hour later and killing the group’s saxophonist, The Associated Press reported.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader declared three national days of mourning, ending on Thursday.