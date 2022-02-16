Former Vice President Pence to Speak at Stanford University

Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak at Stanford University Thursday at an event organized by Republican students.

Barricades were seen outside of the venue Wednesday, as protests are expected at Pence's third campus tour stop around the country.

The event is titled “How to Save America from the Woke Left.”

NBC Bay Area’s Political Analyst Larry Gerston thinks Pence is laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential run, and may try to establish himself as the “true conservative” in the GOP -- even if Donald Trump runs again.

“Going to all of these campuses is really his attempt to build his own base of very conservative evangelical republicans and there are a lot out there,” said Gerston. “It’s a good place for him to start.”

The sold-out event is free to students and a few members of the public.

“Having speakers like Mike Pence, Scott Walker, and Ben Shapiro come to this campus gives students an opportunity to hear about really important issues from a different perspective whether they agree with him or they don’t,” said Walker Stewart of Stanford College Republicans.

The former vice president is expected to talk for about 40 minutes and will take a 20 minute question and answer session with students.