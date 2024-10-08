Crime and Courts

Former Wisconsin teacher facing charges for inappropriate relationship with 5th grade student

Investigators were shown screenshots of a text conversation between Bergmann and the boy, with her talking about how much she enjoyed the child touching her and the pair "making out."

A former elementary school teacher in Hudson, Wisconsin is set to stand trial after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Madison Bergmann is facing 10 felony charges for allegedly starting an inappropriate relationship with her fifth-grade student, according to NBC affiliate KARE. 

Among the charges are child enticement, sexual misconduct by school staff, and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, according to the amended complaint filed against her on Aug. 15.

Bergmann was arrested and charged in May after the principal of River Crest Elementary called Hudson police to report possible inappropriate conduct between a teacher and one of her fifth-grade students, according to NBC affiliate KARE.

Investigators were shown screenshots of a text conversation between Bergmann and the boy, with her talking about how much she enjoyed the child touching her and the pair "making out," according to NBC affiliate KARE.

The school resource officer, Traci Hall, who interviewed the victim, took the stand Monday. She told the district attorney that Bergmann and the boy would talk every day. He also told Hall that the two kissed several times after school or during lunch break, according to NBC affiliate KARE.

Prosecutors say a forensic search of the two cell phones also revealed 33,000 text messages between Bergmann and her student.

Judge Nordstrand ruled the state proved there was enough probable cause and the case will continue. Bergmann is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 7.

