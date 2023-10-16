Israel-Hamas War

From trance to terror: The Supernova music festival massacre

NBC News has compiled testimonials from survivors, detailed satellite imagery of the aftermath and video from the attack itself to piece together a comprehensive timeline of the deadly assault.

NBC News/Getty Images

Just after dawn on Oct. 7, Hamas militants attacked the Supernova music festival in southern Israel, murdering at least 260 festivalgoers and taking an unknown number of hostages.

