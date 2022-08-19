San Diego International Airport

Fuel Truck Overturns at San Diego Airport, Causes Flight Delays

The truck spilled about 1,500 gallons of fuel onto the tarmac around 10 a.m. Friday.

By Renee Schmiedeberg

San Diegans bore the brunt of more air travel delays Friday morning when a fuel truck toppled over outside Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport, delaying around 134 flights, according to FlightAware.com.

The truck spilled about 1,500 gallons of fuel onto the tarmac around 10 a.m. Friday., according to San Diego International Airport's Twitter.

Crews worked to clean up the mess, but had to temporarily close part of the airfield, said Sabrina LoPiccolo, Senior Communications Specialist for SAN. The delayed flights made up about 40% of all scheduled departures from the airport.

For the second day in a row, SAN has led the country for the airport with the most delayed flights after a security threat forced the evacuation of Terminal 2 on Thursday.

