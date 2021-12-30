India

Future Uncertain for Mother Teresa's Charity After Indian Government Cuts Access to Foreign Funds

“The fact that the Christmas season was chosen to communicate” this decision “speaks volumes,” said the general secretary of the Evangelical Fellowship of India

Homeless people gather beside a portrait of Saint Teresa
AP Photo/Bikas Das, File

The future of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India hangs in the balance after the government said it would not renew permission for it to access foreign funding.

Mother Teresa, who was canonized by Pope Francis in 2016, received multiple honors for her work for the sick and dying, including the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize. A Catholic nun who was born to Albanian parents, she founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950 in Kolkata, where she lived for most of her life, before her death in 1997. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

With more than 5,000 nuns worldwide in 120 countries, the charity provides education, medical care, social assistance and disaster relief to the poor.

The charity’s renewal application was refused Dec. 25 after “adverse inputs were noticed,” the government said in a statement. It did not clarify the nature of its findings. 

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

cruise ships 4 hours ago

CDC: Avoid Cruise Travel, Even If You're Vaccinated, Due to COVID Risk

Joe Biden 13 hours ago

Biden, Putin to Discuss Troop Buildup as Ukraine-Russia Tension Smolders

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

IndiaMother Teresa
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us