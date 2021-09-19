Body Found in Wyoming Park ‘Consistent With the Description' of Gabby Petito

Law enforcement officials said that the body found in Wyoming on Sunday is "consistent with the description" of Gabby Petito.

The coroner for Teton County — where the search is being conducted — told NBC News that a body had been found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. At a press conference, an FBI official said that a cause of death had not yet been determined.

"On behalf of the FBI personnel and our partners, I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby's family...as every parent can imagine, this is an incredible difficult time for the family," said Charles Jones, the supervisory senior resident agent for the FBI's Denver office.

The body, which still has to go through forensic identification "to confirm 100 percent" it is Gabby, was found after law enforcement conducted an investigation of the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, said Jones. The family had been notified of the discovery, however.

The area around the camp site will remain closed to the public for the time being, Jones said, adding that it still is an active and ongoing investigation.

"We appreciate the tremendous support from the public, the public's response to the request for tips has been remarkable. We continue to seek information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between the dates of Aug. 27 and Aug. 30. Anyone that may have had contact with Gabby or her boyfriend, or who may have seen their vehicle in that area, please share any new information with the FBI," Jones said.

Police continued searching a vast Florida wildlife reserve on Saturday for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, while across the country the FBI hunted for clues about the missing woman in a mountainous national park in Wyoming.

More than 50 North Port police officers, FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies started their search up again Sunday morning at the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Florida area of the Gulf Coast. Authorities used drones, scent-sniffing dogs and all-terrain vehicles in the reserve, which has more than 100 miles of trails, as well as campgrounds. Investigators took some of his clothing from his parents' home Friday night to provide a scent for the search dogs.

The search for Brian Laundrie continues Sunday morning in the Carlton Reserve. A team of more than 50 looking for anything of note after his parents say this is where he went. We continue to corroborate all info in the search for him and Gabby. 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/20nt70mezz — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

"His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week," North Port Police tweeted Saturday.

Investigators in Florida were hopeful Laundrie was somewhere in the wildlife reserve. Depending on his skills, he could survive out in the reserve for some time, said police spokesperson Josh Taylor at a news conference.

"Certainly, we prepare for all different possibilities, but you know, our goal is to locate him and bring him back to North Port," Taylor said.

Laundrie's family earlier told officers that they haven't seen him since Tuesday. Police said the conversation Friday evening was the first time they'd spoken with the Laundries in detail about the case, and that the meeting came at the family's request. An attorney for the family called FBI investigators and said they wanted to talk about Laundrie's disappearance, police said.

Investigators were trying to verify the story told by Laundrie's family members that they believe the reserve is where he went with only a backpack, Taylor said. One mystery is how Laundrie got to the reserve. Family members told investigators he took his car, but the vehicle was found back at his family's home, not at the reserve.

The search for Brian Laundrie in a 25,000-acre Florida nature reserve was called off late Saturday due to darkness, but resumed on Sunday. Meanwhile, the FBI was intensifying their search for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park. NBC New York's Anjali Hemphill reports.

The North Port Police Department said that they are now treating the investigation as two missing persons cases, adding that they "understand the community's frustration, we are frustrated too." The department also noted that "while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime."

Laundrie is 5'8'' with brown eyes, short brown hair and trimmed facial hair, and was last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

In a statement released late Friday night, Petito's family was not exactly sympathetic to Brian or the Laundrie family.

"All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the FBI in Denver said Saturday that agents were conducting ground surveys at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, with help from the National Park Service and local law enforcement agencies, seeking clues to Petito's disappearance. Her last known contact with family members was from the national park known for its mountainous terrain.

Late Saturday night, the FBI said it was concentrating on an area of the park known as the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, and was seeking information from anyone who stayed there between Aug. 27-30 and may have seen Petito, her partner or their van.

If you were in the area of Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, as identified in the attached map, during the timeframe of August 27-30, 2021, and saw Gabby and/or her boyfriend or their vehicle, please provide that information to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/AN6KkxEeLl — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

Relevant information may be submitted to the FBI online at https://t.co/nfbjZhdWhf, or by phone to 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Photos and videos may be uploaded via the FBI’s digital media tipline dedicated to this case: https://t.co/IyvCGAW7qC. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

The parents of Petito had their first inkling something may be off after receiving a text message from her in late August, the last communication they have had with her — or at least her phone.

According to an attorney for the Petito family, the 22-year-old said in a text to her mother "no service in Yosemite." That raised eyebrows because the last time they spoke to her, Petito and her fiancé Laundrie were on their way to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming — some 800 miles from the California park mentioned in the text.

Petito's mother, Nicole Schmidt, received that text on Aug. 30, and she still doesn't know for sure who texted it. But now her husband, Jim Schmidt, is helping lead the search in Wyoming for the missing Long Island woman, who disappeared during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. For days he's been handing out posters throughout the area near Grand Teton National Park. It was at some point during the couple's travels through that area when Petito vanished, her family believes.

"We’re just asking that anybody who has been to this area, visited, taken pictures, videos, whatever it may be — to go back and look at those and take a look, see if there’s anything that may be in there that could help us, help the police do what they have to do to find Gabby," Schmidt pleaded.

The FBI is looking for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park, while cops search a Florida nature preserve for her partner Brian Laundrie. Anjali Hemphill reports.

Earlier, the North Port Police said in a statement that they understood the community's frustration over the lack of progress in finding the missing woman.

“We are frustrated too," the statement said. “For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian's fiance, Gabby Petito. Friday is the first time they have spoken to investigators in detail."

Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

“It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime,” North Port police said in Friday's statement. It added that the investigation is now a “multiple missing person” case.

At least one person, a woman on TikTok, claimed that she and her boyfriend picked up Laundrie as he was hitchhiking in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 29. In a series of videos, Miranda Baker said Laundrie stopped the couple in Colter Bay around 5:30 p.m. asking for a ride to Jackson, which she and her boyfriend agreed to give him. Baker said that Laundrie then offered them $200 for the short trip.

Once in the car, Laundrie told the couple that he had been camping for multiple days without his fiancée and that she was working on their social media page back at the van.

Shortly after, Laundrie "freaked out" when they said they were heading to Jackson Hole (which is the same place as Jackson), and had the couple pull over at Jackson Dam. Baker said he "hurried out of the car" at 6:09 p.m., telling them he would find another ride.

Baker also noted that for someone who said they had been camping for days, "he didn't look dirty, he didn't smell dirty, so that part was kind of weird." She also said she and her boyfriend did not see him with a phone, nor with any other normal camping equipment, like food and supplies. Laundrie told them he only brought a tarp to sleep on.

North Port Police confirmed that they have spoken with Baker, and are investigating her claims.

The Laundrie family says they have not heard from Brian since Tuesday, but the Petito family insists he is in hiding.

Laundrie's attorney, Steven Bertolino, said the family is hoping for Petito's safe return. Earlier in the week, police labeled Brian Laundrie a person of interest in the case, a label that Bertolino shook off as nothing more than procedure.

Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts in Suffolk County but moved from Blue Point, New York, in 2019 to live with his parents in North Port, which is about 34 miles south of Sarasota. The couple’s trek in the Fort Transit van began in July from Long Island. They intended to reach Oregon by the end of October according to their social media accounts, but Petito vanished after her last known contact with family in late August from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, authorities said.

Police video released by the Moab Police Department in Utah showed that an officer pulled the van over on Aug. 12 after it was seen speeding and hitting a curb near the entrance to Arches National Park. The body cam video showed an emotional Petito, who sat inside a police cruiser while officers also questioned Laundrie.

Ultimately Moab police decided not file any charges and instead separated the couple for the night, with Laundrie checking into a motel and Petito remaining with the converted sleeper van.

Petito is white, 5-foot-5 and about 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said. She has several tattoos including one on a forearm that reads, “let it be.”