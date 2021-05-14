Joel Greenberg

Gaetz Associate Will Cooperate With Federal Investigators as Part of Guilty Plea

The filing said Greenberg he agrees “to cooperate fully"

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The former Florida tax official whose criminal case led to a sex trafficking investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz has agreed to plead guilty to six of the charges against him and to cooperate with federal investigators, court filings show.

In a copy of the plea agreement submitted in federal court in Orlando on Friday, Joel Greenberg said he will plead guilty to charges of identity theft, stalking, wire fraud, conspiracy to bribe a public official and sex trafficking of a minor — a fraction of the 33 charges that prosecutors had already slapped him with.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The filing also said he agrees “to cooperate fully with the United States in the investigation and prosecution of other persons, and to testify, subject to prosecution for perjury or making a false statement, fully and truthfully before any federal court proceeding or federal grand jury in connection with the charges in this case.”

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

mideast conflict 3 hours ago

History of the Israel-Palestinian Conflict and What's Behind the Latest Clashes

Triple Crown May 13

Here's How to Watch and What to Know for the 2021 Preakness Stakes

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Joel GreenbergMatt Gaetz
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us