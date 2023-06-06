New Jersey

Bull corralled after New Jersey community told to steer clear

The bull was on the loose near Duerer Street and Vienna Avenue in Galloway Township, New Jersey

By Dan Stamm

Bull on grass
Galloway Township Police

Police in a South Jersey community warned residents to steer clear Tuesday of a bull that went loose for a period of time before being corralled.

In a late morning Facebook post, Galloway Township police said officers had responded to "the area of Duerer Street and Vienna Avenue attempting to corral a loose bull."

"Some roads may be temporarily shut down, and we ask that the public stay clear of the area until the situation is resolved and the bull is safely secured," police in the Atlantic County town wrote.

SkyForce10 headed to the scene in an attempt to spot the search.

However, around 12:30 p.m., police updated the original Facebook post to say the bull was captured.

"The bull has been corralled and reunited with his owner," police wrote. "Thank you to everyone for staying clear of the area."

