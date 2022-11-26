Gavin Newsom

Gov. Newsom Says He Won't Challenge President Biden in 2024: Report

Gov. Gavin Newsom is seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party.

By NBC Bay Area staff

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has put the speculation about a White House bid in 2024 to rest.

In an interview with Politico, Newsom said he would not challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2024.

Over the summer, Newsom visited the Bidens in Washington. His message today is the same as then: he is a firm supporter of Biden. Newsom told the president that he is "all in" on Biden's re-election.

Newsom is seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party and many had speculated he had his sights set on the White House.

He recently won a second term as California’s governor, beating state Sen. Brian Dahle.

Newsom has also been a frequent and outspoken critic of Republican leaders. He used some of his recent campaign money to pay for ads in Florida and Texas, targeting those state’s conservative governors.

Newsom has said repeatedly his goal is to revamp the Democratic Party’s strategy, urging others to follow his example of a more aggressive style.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown discusses Gov. Gavin Newsom's re-election and why he thinks Newsom may run for president someday.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

