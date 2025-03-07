Celebrity News

Authorities provide update on deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife

Betsy Arakawa, 65, died from Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, and the Oscar-winning actor, who was in poor health with advanced Alzheimer’s disease, died seven days later, officials said.

By Morgan Lee | The Associated Press

Santa Fe County deputies remain outside the house belonging to actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were earlier found dead, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M.
AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales

Authorities revealed Friday that actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease, with severe Alzheimer’s disease as a contributing factor, a full week after his wife died of hantavirus in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home.

Authorities initially ruled out foul play after the bodies were discovered Feb 26. Immediate tests for carbon monoxide poisoning were negative.

Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell said it was possible that Hackman was not aware his wife was deceased in their home.

“Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease," Jarrell said. "He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that’s what resulted in his death.”

Hackman, 95, was found in the home’s entryway. His death was tied to heart disease with Alzheimer’s disease contributing.

Betsy Arakawa, 65, was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom counter. Authorities linked her death to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings.

It is typically is reported in spring and summer, often due to exposures that occur when people are near mouse droppings in homes, sheds or poorly ventilated areas.

Jarrell said it was not known how quickly Arakawa died.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza made the announcement alongside state fire and health officials at a news conference.

Investigators earlier retrieved personal items from the couple’s home, including a monthly planner and two cellphones.

Listen to the 911 call made by a caretaker who found the bodies of Gene Hackman and his wife at their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home.
Copyright The Associated Press

