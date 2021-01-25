Green River Killer

Genetic Genealogy Helps ID Victim of Green River Killer

Wendy Stephens was 14 and had run away from her home in Denver in 1983

SEATTLE - DECEMBER 18: Gary Ridgway prepares to leave the courtroom where he was sentenced in King County Washington Superior Court December 18, 2003 in Seattle, Washington. Ridgway received 48 life sentences, with out the possibility of parole, for killing 48 women over the past 20 years in the Green River Killer serial murder case.
Josh Trujillo-Pool/Getty Images

Genetic genealogy helped identify the youngest known victim of Green River Killer Gary Ridgway — the Pacific Northwest serial killer who admitted killing dozens of women and girls — after her remains were found almost 37 years ago near a baseball field south of Seattle.

Wendy Stephens was 14 and had run away from her home in Denver in 1983, the King County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Ridgway pleaded guilty in 2003 to murdering 48 women and girls. Four of the victims — including Stephens — had not been identified at the time.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

transgender rights 14 hours ago

Biden Reverses Trump's Military Transgender Ban

taxes 4 hours ago

Filing 2020 Taxes Will Be Trickier For Many Due to COVID. Here's What to Know

Researchers at the DNA Doe Project, a volunteer organization that uses publicly available DNA databases to find relatives of unidentified victims, helped make the identification.

Stephens' remains were found in a wooded area next to a baseball field in what is now the suburb of SeaTac on March 21, 1984. She had been strangled a year or more earlier, investigators said, and she is believed to have been Ridgway's youngest victim.

The remains of another Ridgway victim, Cheryl Wims, were discovered at the same time.

Stephens' family requested privacy and declined to speak with reporters, said Sgt. Tim Meyer, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

Ridgway preyed on victims in the Seattle area, many of them young women in vulnerable positions, including sex workers and runaways, mostly from 1982 to 1984. Though he had long been a suspect, his role was unconfirmed for nearly two decades before advances in DNA technology allowed detectives to identify him as the Green River Killer in 2001 from a saliva sample they had procured in 1987.

Ridgway claimed to have killed dozens more women than he was charged with — so many he said he lost count. He pleaded guilty in a deal to avoid the death penalty after agreeing to help investigators find additional remains. He is now 71, spending the rest of his life at the Washington State Penitentiary.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Green River KillerPacific Northwest
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us