Idaho

Genetic genealogy was used to link Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho slayings, to crime scene, prosecutors say

DNA found on a knife sheath was at least 5.37 octillion times more likely to be Kohberger’s than an unrelated member of the public, prosecutors said in a court filing last week

Idaho slaying supsect Bryan Kohberger looks to the side
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool

DNA on a knife sheath found at the off-campus home where four Idaho college students were killed last November directly links accused murderer Bryan Kohberger to the crime scene, according to court documents filed by prosecutors last week.

Law enforcement officials used investigative genetic genealogy to link DNA found on the sheath to Kohberger, 28, a doctoral student at nearby Washington State University studying criminology, according to the June 16 filing from the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation found that the DNA was at least 5.37 octillion times more likely to be Kohberger's than an unrelated member of the public, the document states.

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho, on Nov. 13. A motive remains unknown.

Some information about the use of DNA to identify Kohberger was already known: Law enforcement sources previously told NBC News that DNA played a role in helping investigators hone in on Kohberger, and a probable cause affidavit unsealed in January stated that male DNA was “left on the button snap of the knife sheath” and that DNA retrieved from the trash of Kohberger’s family home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 27 showed there was a high probability it was from the biological father of the person who left the DNA on the sheath at the crime scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Idaho
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us