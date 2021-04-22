George Floyd

George Floyd Mural in Houston Defaced With Racial Slur

The mural was restored by the artist the same day it was discovered. The officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck was convicted of murder Tuesday

A George Floyd mural in Houston was defaced with a racial slur overnight Thursday, a little more than a day after the former police officer who kneeled on his neck was found guilty of murder in Minnesota.

Someone spray-painted the slur followed by "lives don't matter," in a warping of the name of the Black Lives Matter movement, NBC News reports.

"Let me tell you something, and I want everybody to understand: Ignorant people with bad hearts and bad motivations — do not give them the power. Don't give them the power," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Thursday.

On Tuesday a Minneapolis jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 25.

Thousands lined up on Monday for a public viewing honoring George Floyd in his longtime hometown of Houston, Texas.

