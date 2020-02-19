George Zimmerman Sues Buttigieg, Warren for Trayvon Martin Birthday Tweets

George Zimmerman has filed a lawsuit against two presidential candidates for defamation after they paid tribute to Trayvon Martin on what would have been Martin's 25th birthday, the lawsuit alleges.

In the lawsuit, Zimmerman says he was defamed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren for "political gain in misguided and malicious attempts to bolster their standings amongst African-American voters".

The tributes in question were a pair of tweets the two candidates sent out on February 5th.

In one tweet, Buttigieg wrote that the 5th would have been Martin's 25th birthday and asks the question: "How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?"

How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?#BlackLivesMatter — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 5, 2020

Warren's tweet asked for an end to gun violence and sent her regards to Trayvon's family.

My heart goes out to @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon's family and friends. He should still be with us today.



We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children—especially young Black boys—can grow up safe and free. https://t.co/9lXXlRnvzL — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 6, 2020

Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, was acquitted in the shooting of Martin, who was from Miami Gardens and visiting his father in Sanford at the time, on the grounds of self-defense. He had been facing a possible life sentence.

Zimmerman is asking for $265 million in damages, the lawsuit says.