Georgia judge orders jurors' identities to stay secret during Trump election interference trial

A judge granted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' request to restrict identifying information about jurors in the Georgia election interference case, a new court filing shows.

In a two-page order Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee imposed strict limitations regarding the identities of jurors' involved in any upcoming trial in the case against former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.

The court’s standing rules restrict the use of photographic or electronic equipment without a judge’s prior consent. McAfee’s order offers additional protections by prohibiting drawing in an identifiable manner, or otherwise recording images, statements or conversations of jurors or prospective jurors.

The judge further ordered that jurors and prospective jurors be identified only by their number in court filings while the trial is pending and prohibited disclosure of juror information that would reveal their identity, including names, addresses, telephone numbers or identifying employment information.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For more on this story go to NBCNews.com.