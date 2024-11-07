Crime and Courts

US citizen arrested in Germany for trying to offer military intelligence to China

German investigators have exposed several people suspected of spying for China this year.

By The Associated Press

A German police on February 18, 2022 in Munich, Germany.
Alexandra Beier/Getty Images

Germany’s federal prosecutor office said it arrested an American citizen on Thursday who allegedly spied for China.

The office said that the suspect, who was only identified as Martin D., was arrested in Frankfurt and that his home was being searched.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The accused, who until recently worked for the U.S. Armed Forces in Germany, is strongly suspected of having agreed to act as an intelligence agent for a foreign secret service, the statement said.

Earlier this year, he contacted Chinese government agencies and offered to transmit sensitive information from the U.S. military to a Chinese intelligence service, according to an investigation by Germany’s domestic intelligence service.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

He had obtained the information in question in the course of his work in the U.S. army, the prosecutor’s statement said, without giving any further information.

German news agency dpa reported it appeared the suspect had not managed to transfer any data to Chinese authorities before the arrest.

German investigators have exposed several people suspected of spying for China this year.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 8 mins ago

Will fluoride go away when Trump takes office?

politics 29 mins ago

Trump names campaign manager Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff

Last month, German authorities arrested a Chinese national accused of passing information on a major air freight hub to a man who is suspected of spying for China.

And in April, a man who worked for a prominent German far-right lawmaker in the European Parliament was arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

News of that arrest came a day after three Germans suspected of spying for China and arranging to transfer information on technology with potential military uses were arrested in a separate case.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsGermany
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us