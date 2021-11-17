Get McDonald's Egg McMuffin for 63 Cents Thursday

McDonald's is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its popular Egg McMuffin by offering the iconic breakfast sandwich at a throwback price -- 63 cents.

That's how much it was when it first hit the fast-food chain's menu back in 1971.

“The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald’s menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since,” said Molly McKenna, McDonald’s Senior Director of Brand Communications.

The 63 cent Egg McMuffin will only be available on the McDonald’s app during breakfast hours on Thursday, Nov. 18

Customers can order the Egg McMuffin, and any add-ons, for carryout, drive-thru or dine-in at participating restaurants.