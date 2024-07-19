Here's the official date to see the giant pandas next month at San Diego Zoo

Those waiting to catch a glimpse of the pandas won't have to wait much longer as the San Diego Zoo has now announced the date of their public debut.

The pandas will be available to view starting Thursday, Aug. 8.

“We are delighted to introduce Yun Chuan (pronounced yoon chu-ahn) and Xin Bao (pronounced sin bao) to our San Diego Zoo community,” said Paul Baribault, President and CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. “Our newest residents will bring joy to our visitors and symbolize the enduring spirit of international conservation efforts. Together with our partners, we continue to make significant strides in ensuring a hopeful future for this iconic species.”

🥁🐼 BIG NEWS 🐼🥁 We're thrilled to announce Yun Chuan and Xin Bao's public debut at Panda Ridge will be on Thursday, August 8th. Learn how you can see them: https://t.co/ZExu37OZD3 pic.twitter.com/mkRUER2wbL — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) July 19, 2024

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The zoo is offering three ways for guests to experience giant pandas. On the day of their visit, the zoo said guests can obtain a complimentary giant panda time ticket or they'll be able to join a standby line. The zoo is also offering an exclusive 60-minute early morning with a pandas walking tour that guests can make a reservation for.

For more details on how to visit the pandas, click here.

They are the first pandas to enter the U.S. in 21 years. Both departed China soon after their farewell ceremonies last month and arrived safely on June 27. Mayor Todd Gloria participated in the ceremonies in China.

Yun Chuan is nearly 5 years old and is described as mild-mannered, gentle and lovable. He is the son of Zhen Zhen (pronounced jen jen) who was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007 to parents Bai Yun (pronounced bye yoon) and Gao Gao (pronounced gow gow). The first character of his name, "Yun," is a nod to his grandmother Bai Yun, who lived at the San Diego Zoo for 23 years, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

Xin Bao is a nearly 4-year-old female and is described as a "gentle and witty introvert with a sweet round face and big ears," a zoo statement reads. Her name means a "new treasure of prosperity and abundance."