‘Gobble,' Thanksgiving Day rescued sea lion pup, living up to her name at SeaWorld

The sea lion pup that was found starving and hobbling along Coronado's streets on Thanksgiving Day definitely isn't missing any meals now.

The baby sea lion, affectionately named Gobble as an homage to the holiday, has responded well to rehabilitation at SeaWorld San Diego, gaining twice her weight since arriving in their care, SeaWorld wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

When she first arrived at SeaWorld, she hadn't eaten fish in days and was malnourished.

SeaWorld San Diego Gobble strikes a pose for the camera. (SeaWorld San Diego)

Gobble swims with ease at SeaWorld San Diego. (SeaWorld San Diego)

What's Gobble's story?

Gobble gained online notoriety from a Facebook video posted by the Coronado Police Department. In the video, officers who had captured Gobble near State Route 75 at Leyte Road, attempted to release her back into the sea, but she had other plans and quickly crawled back into the small crate used to transport her.

Coronado police knew then it was time to call in SeaWorld Rescue. The rescue team arrived and could see she was dehydrated and emaciated, weighing about half of a typical sea lion that age, a spokesperson for SeaWorld Rescue said.

Gobble gets her health back

After days of rehabilitation and liquid food, the pup was eating her first bits of squid and fish, a good sign that showed she did still have an appetite, the spokesperson said.

The last time a sea lion gained notoriety for wandering city streets, it was later discovered he may have been suffering from domoic acid poisoning, which happens when marine mammals ingest algae blooms that produce a neurotoxin.

SeaWorld Rescue said it is possible Gobble was wandering because she had been exposed to the domoic acid but it is more likely the first time her mom left her for an extended period of time and she went exploring.

"They’re exploring more, more independent, some are learning to eat, as Gobble is," the spokesperson said. "They can get separated and if they don’t find each other, the pups may need help."

If the public sees an animal out of place, they should call local authorities or the SeaWorld Rescue Team at 1-800-541-SEAL (7325) to report an animal in distress.