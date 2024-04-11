Goldman Sachs promotes head of strategy and investor relations, Carey Halio, to global treasurer

Carey Halio, Goldman Sachs head of strategy and investor relations, is getting promoted to global treasurer at the bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Carey Halio, Goldman Sachs' head of strategy and investor relations, is getting promoted to global treasurer at the bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Her new role, effective June 1, encompasses authority over the firm's more than $1.6 trillion balance sheet, with responsibilities including overseeing the firm's liquidity, funding and capital. She will report to Denis Coleman, Goldman Sachs' chief financial officer.

Philip Berlinski, the previous global treasurer, is leaving the bank to become co-chief operating officer of Millennium Management, a $62 billion hedge fund, according to the Financial Times.

As part of her new role, Halio will oversee a team of about 900 people, the people familiar said. She will also serve on the management committee.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Prior to running strategy and investor relations, Halio was the CEO of Goldman Sachs Bank USA and deputy treasurer of Goldman Sachs. She joined the firm in 1999 as a summer associate in credit risk and rejoined the following year, ultimately becoming the head of the Americas Financial Institutions team in credit risk.

Jehan Ilahi, who worked with Halio for years in strategy and investor relations, will become head of investor relations.

Goldman Sachs is slated to report first-quarter earnings on Monday.