Google Launches Hybrid Workweek — 3 Days in the Office

Google this week launches its hybrid work schedule, and not all employees are thrilled about it.

The new workweek requires all Google employees to be in the office three days a week, with the other two days working remotely.

For some of the thousands of Google workers who moved to lower cost of living locales during the pandemic, that could mean a significant cut in pay.

In June, Google launched a tool for employees that showed how much less they’d be paid — anywhere from 5% to 25% — if they moved from somewhere like the Bay Area or New York City to a lower-cost location.

Ed Zitron, the founder of public relations firm EZPR, said many employees were unhappy about the changes in pay, and that could have a negative impact on the tech giant.

"Google is going to see a massive amount of pushback," Zitron said. "Apple has seen the same thing, where employees have more power."

To enter offices, all Google workers will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. If they are unvaccinated, they must work under company-approved restrictions, including masking and regular testing.

Apple is planning a phased office reopening on April 11, and Twitter reopened its offices back in March. Twitter and a handful of other tech companies, including Slack, have said they will allow remote work indefinitely.