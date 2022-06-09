Capitol Riot

GOP Candidate for Michigan Gov. Charged for Role in Capitol Riot

Ryan Kelley's participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been widely known

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, was charged with a misdemeanor Thursday for his role in the 2021 post-election riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kelley was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.

There was no immediate comment from Kelley's campaign.

More Jan. 6 Coverage

Capitol Riot Jun 7

Jan. 6 Insurrection Hearings: How to Watch and What to Know

Capitol Riot Jun 7

What to Know About the Hundreds Charged With Crimes in Capitol Attack

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kelley's participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been widely known. In a court document, federal investigators filed photos of him in a baseball cap worn backward, trying to rally the pro-Donald Trump crowd.

Kelley is one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotMichiganJan. 6
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us