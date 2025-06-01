Mass. governor demands answers on ICE arrest of high school student

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is demanding answers following U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's arrest of a Milford High School student on Saturday.

"I'm disturbed and outraged by reports that a Milford High School student was arrested by ICE on his way to volleyball practice yesterday," she said in a statement on social media Sunday. "Yet again, local officials and law enforcement have been left in the dark with no heads up and no answers to their questions. I'm demanding that ICE provide immediate information about why he was arrested, where he is and how his due process is being protected."

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"My heart goes out to the Milford community on what was supposed to be a celebratory graduation day. The Trump Administration continues to create fear in our communities, and it's making us all less safe."

I’m demanding immediate answers from ICE about the arrest of a Milford High School student yesterday, where he is and how his due process is being protected.



The Trump Administration continues to create fear in our communities, and it’s making us all less safe. pic.twitter.com/8L0bxI7L8V — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) June 1, 2025

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Healey's statement comes after an 18-year-old Milford High School junior, described by his volleyball coach as an "exceptional citizen" who "makes other people smile," was detained by ICE officials on Saturday morning.

The news has left the Milford community feeling "helpless," according to the teen's volleyball coach.

The student, who excels in sports and music, was on his way to volleyball practice with his teammates when their car was pulled over.

Andrew Mainini, the school's boy's volleyball coach, said he received a text sometime before 8:30 a.m. from a student who witnessed the detention. According to the coach, ICE agents released two other students who were in the car, stating they were minors.

"I was sitting there thinking, 'This can't be happening,'" Mainini said. "I'm a person who watches a decent amount of news and it's one thing to see things happening in the world. It's another to have them directly impact the people you work with and care for on a daily basis."

Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino confirmed over the phone Saturday night that he is aware of the teen's detention by immigration officials. He said he is looking into the matter, but his department was not involved in the operation.

Immigration agents' legal authority depends on the type of warrant they are executing and where they are executing it.

Milford Superintendent Kevin McIntyre confirmed Sunday that an 18-year-old high school student was detained by ICE agents off campus this weekend.

According to the superintendent, a number of parents have been detained by ICE in recent weeks, as well.

"We are all distraught by this news," McIntyre said, adding that Milford Public Schools plays no part in immigration enforcement and supports all students and their families, including those who are immigrants.

"They are members of the community, students in our classrooms, athletes that compete representing Milford, musicians, artists, friends and neighbors," the superintendent continued. "We will do everything in our power to support our students and families during these difficult times."

Attempts to reach ICE officials for comment have been unsuccessful. In response to the detention, a peaceful protest is planned for noon Sunday at Town Hall.