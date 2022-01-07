coronavirus

Gov. Newsom Activates CA National Guard to Support COVID-19 Testing Capacity

By NBC Bay Area staff

California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
NBC Bay Area

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he will activate the California National Guard to help local communities amid the COVID-19 surge.

In a statement, The Governor's Office said that over 200 Cal Guard members will be deployed across 50 sites "to increase access to testing quickly, increase staff and add walk-in capacity beginning Friday and throughout the coming weeks."

The Governor's Office added that a COVID-19 testing site in Antioch began receiving assistance from the National Guard earlier Friday.

On Monday, the Antioch site will double the number of testing windows to four and double the number of appointments per day, according to officials.

The Governor's Office said that sites in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties will also receive assistance from the National Guard in the coming days.

This story is developing. Check back for updates

