Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in Alameda County Wednesday to speak about California's efforts to provide safe in-person instruction in schools across the state.

The governor will hold a live press conference at 1:15 p.m. and you can watch it in the video player above.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The event is taking place a day after Gov. Newsom defeated recall efforts aimed at taking him out of office early.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.