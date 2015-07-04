The First 3 Days: a period of transition

The initial 72 hours in a new home are often the most stressful for a pet. Don’t be dismayed if your pet exhibits signs of anxiety, such as hiding, whimpering, or even refusing to eat. After having adopted three dogs from Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, vet technician Rafael Valle Del Río knows exactly what to expect: “The first three days after being adopted, an animal is still decompressing. They may not want to eat their food or show signs of being lethargic. And that's just basically him not being used to a new world.” Focus on factors you can control, and the measures you can take to create a sense of comfort for your new pet, like providing a quiet place to sleep and maintaining a consistent, science-led diet. “Keeping any consistency is really good for them,” says Dr. Alyssa Comroe, Director of Veterinary Medicine at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, which partners with Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love Program. The initiative provides science-led nutrition to feed pets in more than 900 animal shelters across the U.S. as well as free Adopter Bags to go home with all new dog and cat adopters at partner shelters.“ Every time a pet is adopted from our shelter, they go home with a bag of Hill's food, and we recommend that they continue on that food–let's keep some consistency with leaving a shelter and going to a home, which is so exciting, but it is still a big change.”