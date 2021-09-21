Haiti

Haitian Deportees Assaulted US Pilots, Injured 3 ICE Officers

Unrest broke out shortly after a flight carrying single adult men arrived and released the men to Haitian authorities

Flight crew members and law enforcement personnel prepare to board Haitian migrants onto a chartered airplane at San Antonio International Airport, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and attempting to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
AP Photo/Darren Abate

Haitians deported from the U.S. on Tuesday assaulted the pilots on board one of the flights when it arrived in Port-au-Prince and injured three U.S. immigration officers, according to a source familiar with internal reports of the incident.

Unrest broke out shortly after a flight carrying single adult men arrived and released the men to Haitian authorities on the airport tarmac.

Then, according to the source, several of the men stormed another recently arrived flight carrying families.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

HaitiImmigrationU.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
