Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Weigh-Off Kicks Off Festival's Return in Its 50th Year

After a two-year absence, the Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival is making a smashing return, and it all started Monday with the annual, world-renowned weigh-off.

As the festival celebrates its 50th year, a pumpkin dubbed "Maverick" kicked off the event Monday winning the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off at a U.S. record 2,560 pounds, good for a $23,000 prize.

The world record stands for a pumpkin stands at 2,703 pounds, set in September 2021 in Italy, according to the festival website.

In all, the top 20 heaviest pumpkins receive prizes, including $1,000 bonuses for the biggest California pumpkin, the biggest Coastside pumpkin and the most beautiful pumpkin.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The festival itself, which took a two-year hiatus because of the COVID pandemic, takes place Saturday and Sunday along Main Street in Half Moon Bay.

The festival features local homestyle food and drinks, live music, arts and crafts, pumpkin carving and a costume contest. Admission is free. Check out a list of events on the festival website.